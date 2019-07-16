Search for missing teen in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing and endangered teen.

Kyla Jade Shannon, 16, was last seen near Pebble Brook Drive in Milton on June 28th. She was believed to be a runaway, but after further investigation, Shannon may be in danger.

Deputies say she may be with a woman in her forties with brown hair and hazel eyes. Both Shannon and the unidentified woman by be in Pensacola or Panama City area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office or Detective Scott Assmann at 850-983-1243.

Anyone wanting to remain anonymous is asked to contact the Santa Rosa County Crime Stoppers Program at 850-437-STOP.

