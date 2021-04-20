Search continues, but no signs of missing biker near site of Bayway crash

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Search efforts continue Tuesday afternoon for a biker believed to have fallen into the Blakeley River after crashing his motorcycle on the I-10 Bayway around 3:45 a.m.

A truck driver notified authorities after seeing a motorcyclist lose control of his bike and crash into the sidewall.

“The water is dark. They can’t really see in that area so they’re having to use enhanced methods,” said Gary Cole with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Daphne Search and Rescue, Daphne Fire Department, North Baldwin Search and Rescue and other volunteers took part in Tuesday’s search. Sonar was used to look beneath the water’s surface, and after several unsuccessful finds, the boat was brought back to shore.

“The water is very muddy at this point, so visibility is very limited,” said Chaplain Tony Dickey with Daphne Search and Rescue.

The volunteers left the command post around 2 p.m. ALEA kept a boat in the water and continued their search, with plans to keep searching into the late afternoon hours.

“No ones seen the operator of the motorcycle walk away, so as a precautionary method we’re doing everything we can to ensure that the rider is not in the water,” said Cole.

The motorcyclist has not been identified. It’s not been made public yet if he is local or from out of state.

The motorcycle has been described as a 2002 Honda Shadow. ALEA is asking anyone who may know the biker or anyone who may have information regarding this morning’s accident to call them immediately.

ALEA plans to continue searching the water over the coming days.