“Sean Tuder Blue Bowl” set for next month

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been six months since Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder was killed in the line of duty. Now Fallen Officers, an organization based in Florida, is making sure his memory is never forgotten and that his family is taken care of.

Next month they will host the inaugural “Sean Tuder Blue Bowl.” It’s a co-ed flag football tournament on July 28. Teams will compete from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jaguar Training Facility at the University of South Alabama. While games are seven-on-seven, there can be up to 12 people on a team. It’s $600 per team to register. Fallen Officers is also in need of sponsors for the event.

Former and current NFL players will be at the Sean Tuder Blue Bowl for autographs and pictures.

The majority of the money raised at the tournament will go to Officer Tuder’s family. Organizers want to make this an annual event. Their goal is to make sure Tuder’s family never has to worry about finances.

“When something like this happens there’s always an outpouring at the beginning when it happens, but we want to honor his sacrifice forever,” said Mike Randall, Vice President of Fallen Officers.

To register a team or to become a sponsor visit seantuder.com.

On the night before the Blue Bowl, Fallen Officers will present a scholarship to a local student in Sean Tuder’s name.

Students must have at least a 2.5 GPA to apply and their parents/ relatives must be active or retired law enforcement. The applicant must be going into some kind of criminal justice, public safety, or law-related degree and live in Mobile County. Students can submit their application at thefallenofficers.com.