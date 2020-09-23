Sea turtle nest on Dauphin Island survives Hurricane Sally

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) A sea turtle nest on Dauphin Island survived Hurricane Sally.

A conservation organization shared the news on the Share the Beach– Dauphin Island Facebook page after surveying the damage on the beach on Tuesday. “We came upon the first nest on our route and were thrilled to see it entirely intact!”

The organization feared no nests would survive the storm after finding a nest earlier this week buried under two feet of sand.

Volunteers found some “wash over” on the surviving nest, but most of the water appears to have gone around it.

Mechanical trouble with the group’s utility terrain vehicle stopped volunteers from checking on other nests. Volunteers hope to be back on the beach in the coming days.