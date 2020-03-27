Science Corner: Bedtime story ‘Where Does the Sun Go?’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Welcome to Science Corner! Today requires no material besides comfy clothes!

The sun rises every Morning and sets every Night but do you ever wonder where the sun goes when we are all snuggled in bed at night? This children’s book called “Where the Sun Goes” by Ben Aaron is a fun adventure that answers these questions!

Grab your kiddos and cuddle up and listen for a trip through the galaxy and beyond!

