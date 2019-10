ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – The school zone times have changed for one area of Orange Beach recently.

The time change is for Wilson Blvd. Orange Beach Police say this area is directly in front of the schools where children are crossing the road multiple times a day to attend P.E. classes.

The 15 mph mandate will now run from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Canal Road school zone speed will remain at 25 mph while flashing until further notice.