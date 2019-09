GROSSE TETE, La. (LOCAL 33) (FOX 44) — A woman’s escape from a camel’s truck stop enclosure is prompting a mouthful of attention — after authorities say she bit the animal’s testicles.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office said the woman and her husband, traveling from Florida, entered Caspar the camel’s enclosure last week to recover their deaf dog, who had wandered into the barbed-wired pen at the Tiger Truck Stop along Interstate 10.