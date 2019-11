Elberta, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County school bus was rear-ended by a car as it was taken students to school this morning.

It happened on County Road 87 in Elberta. A spokesperson for the Baldwin County School System says students were on the bus at the time of the accident but there were no injuries. The students were taken off the bus for a short time, then continued on to school.

So far there is no information about the driver of the other vehicle.