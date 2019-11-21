School bus driver convicted of child sex crimes in South Mississippi

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A jury has found a former Ocean Springs school bus driver guilty of child sex crimes. Sergio Sandoval, 69, was found guilty of two counts of touching of a child for lustful purposes and one count of sexual battery.

Prosecutors say Sandoval inappropriately touched an eight-year-old girl in September and October of 2014 while the child was riding the school bus driven by Sandoval.

A judge sentenced Sandoval to 15 years for each count of touching a child for lustful purposes and 30 years for the count of sexual battery. Each sentence is to run concurrently without the possibility of parole. Sandoval also has to pay a fine of $4000.

Jackson County District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath said, “In all of my years of prosecuting child sexual assault cases, I have never encountered a predator so brazen or bold. This defendant sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl all while driving a school bus full of children around Ocean Springs. He wasn’t counting on his victim being brave enough to stand up to him at trial. Because of Judge Jackson’s 30-year day-for-day sentence, this defendant will never be free to hurt another child.”

