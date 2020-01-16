UPDATE: Two people injured in school bus crash in Mobile

Top Stories

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (7:22 a.m.) — Mobile Fire-Rescue confirms that two people have been taken to the hospital, one in an ambulance and one in a private car.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews are responding to a school bus crash in Mobile. It happened just before 6:50 a.m. near Government and Michigan. It’s not clear which students from which school were on the bus. We are working to get more information.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories