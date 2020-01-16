UPDATE: Two people injured in school bus crash in Mobile

UPDATE (7:22 a.m.) — Mobile Fire-Rescue confirms that two people have been taken to the hospital, one in an ambulance and one in a private car.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews are responding to a school bus crash in Mobile. It happened just before 6:50 a.m. near Government and Michigan. It’s not clear which students from which school were on the bus. We are working to get more information.
