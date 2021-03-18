School bus and two cars collide on Highway 31

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bay Minette Police say a Baldwin County school bus was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon on Highway 31 and County Road 112.
Police say the bus was full of students at the time, but everyone is OK. The drivers of the two cars were treated on the scene.
Statement by police:
We just ask everyone with the increase in traffic due to spring break and other activities this time of the year that generate increased traffic flow to use caution when traveling behind and approaching school buses.Bay Minette Police Chief Al Tolbert