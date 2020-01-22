Scholarship aims to give back to school of teen killed in crash, honor legacy

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala (WKRG) — Adrian “Goose” Johnson, of Stockton, died when he was 19. But he left such a mark on his community, that his name and legacy will be remembered for years beyond the ones he lived.

His parents Amber and Kelly are working with Central Christian School in Robertsdale to set up a special scholarship in Goose’s honor. Each year, the money will go to a high school senior who embodies the spirit of Goose.

“To know him or to have known him was to love him, and we’ve seen that over the last year. And hopefully, we’ll continue to see that,” his mother Amber said.

His death in January of last year shocked the entire community. He died in a crash on Moog Avenue near Bay Minette.

For more information on the scholarship, and how to donate, click here.

LATEST STORIES