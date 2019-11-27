Scattered thunderstorms today then LOVELY for Thanksgiving

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hey there Gulf Coast and happy Thanksgiving Eve if that’s what we’re calling today.

As you head out the door, keep that umbrella handy. We get showers and thunderstorms ahead of an approaching cold front. Rain will steadily work from west to east. By this afternoon rain will begin to fizzle and move away to the east.

Some thunderstorms may become strong today, but the risk of severe weather is low. We are not included in a risk category.

It’s going to be warm and muggy. We’re staring in the 70s and we’ll stay in the 70s for most of the day. With the humidity, be on the lookout for patchy fog early on.

After the front moves through our winds switch out of the north and drier air then begins to work in. By daybreak on Thanksgiving we wake up with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s under mostly clear skies.

Thanksgiving in a word will be, LOVELY! Highs reach the upper 60s and lower 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

Black Friday won’t bring many changes with dry skies, but it’s middle 70s for highs.

Saturday into Sunday our next cold front will be on the way. The weather for the Iron Bowl looks good as the rain likely will still be west of Auburn at the time of the game.

For us we get scattered showers Saturday and Sunday, but the front looks like it comes through Saturday night meaning that’s when the highest chance for rain will be.

After this front moves through it will get COLD. Monday will only reach the 50s for highs and 30s return for overnight lows for the early half of the work-week.