Scattered rain sticks around for holiday weekend

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – This afternoon we saw scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms that will continue to work through our area through this evening. We could see some strong storms with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. We are also seeing some flooding in areas where storms have moved through over and over through the afternoon. We will see the coverage of rain go down after sunset, but lingering rain and storms could stick around through later this evening. Lows tonight will drop to the low-to-mid 70’s.

We keep a 50% chance of rain around for your Saturday with highs in the mid-to-upper 80’s. Most of the rain will be concentrated near the coast, and not everyone will see rain. Keep those umbrellas handy just in case! Thanks to a cold front that is forecast to stall over our area, your 4th of July weekend looks wetter than typical summertime with rain chances between 40 and 50% and highs in the 80’s. Keep an eye on the radar!

We are tracking Hurricane Elsa in the tropics. Right now, this is not an imminent threat to our stretch of the Gulf Coast, but since we are still three to five days out, we will continue to keep you updated if anything changes. For more information head to https://bit.ly/3hf6GJD.

