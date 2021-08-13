Scattered afternoon downpours this weekend, Keeping an eye on Fred by Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – All eyes are on Tropical Depression Fred through the weekend. Gulf Coast impacts could be felt by the start of our next work week.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible through the evening. Most of the region will remain dry. Scattered clouds will stick around through the evening with mostly clear skies overnight. Temperatures will cool to seasonable levels. Overnight lows will fall into the lower and middle 70s with lighter winds.

Saturday will be another typical summer day. Clouds will into the afternoon with temperatures reaching the lower 90s. Scattered downpours will develop after midday and continue through the afternoon and evening. Similar continue will persist into Sunday, but the coverage of storms will be healthier. Waves and the rip current threat will increase through the weekend as Fred moves north through the Gulf of Mexico.

Fred will likely regain tropical storm status this weekend and will work toward the Florida Panhandle Monday. Tropical storm gusts will be possible Monday, especially along coastal portions of Northwest Florida. Periods of heavy rain will be possible with some gusty winds. Landfall is likely to occur morning or midday Monday. The storm will move inland Monday afternoon allowing continues to improve.

Moisture will linger through mid-week leading to enhanced showers and storms. Highs will and lows will return to seasonal norms.