SC authorities to say how missing girl, neighbor were killed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Authorities in South Carolina are ready to provide details on the death of a 6-year-old girl who disappeared from her front yard after school. Her body was found in the woods nearby moments before a neighbor was found dead in his home.

Investigators have said they found a clue to Faye Marie Swetlik’s disappearance on Thursday in the trash can of 30-year-old Coty Scott Taylor. By then, three days had passed since the girl disappeared.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office plans a news conference Tuesday. A public memorial for Faye will be held Friday evening at Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce.

