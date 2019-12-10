Saudi Arabia Defense Attache meets with Saudi students restricted to NAS Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Saudi Araba Defense Attache Major Gen. Fawaz Al Fawaz met with the Saudi students who remain restricted to the NAS Pensacola base by their Saudi commanding officer Tuesday.
