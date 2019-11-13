Satsuma Police make arrest in February shooting

SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — Nine months after a woman was shot while sitting inside of a home in Satsuma, police have made an arrest.

Aaron Woodard, 23, was taken into custody Tuesday. He’s charged with assault, and three counts of shooting into an unoccupied or occupied building/vehicle.

The shooting happened on February 24 at a home on Thomas Drive. A bullet came through the front of the home hitting Annice Crook, 53, in the arm. Two SUVs parked out front were also hit by gunfire.  

