Satsuma High School holds in-person graduation

SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — What seemed like an impossibility just a couple of weeks ago became reality tonight for seniors at Satsuma High School, who tonight were able to graduate together on campus.

The seniors spread out on Copeland Field, while the families sat in separated groups in the stands.

Many high schools postponed or canceled in-person graduations because of the social distancing required for the COVID-19 pandemic.

