Saraland’s Krewe of Sparta gets creative with “Rona Roll Through” Mardi Gras parade

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — While Mobile may not have any Mardi Gras parades for 2021, Saraland will still hold it’s annual celebration on Saturday, February 13. The parade will be different due to Coronavirus.

People coming to the parade will stay in their cars driving slowly as revelers give out throws.

This year’s king, Dr. Chris O’Laire said, “Well, we wanted to do something is the bottom line and obviously with the rules we knew we couldn’t get together too much, so this seemed like the next best thing.”

Covid forced the krewe to get creative, going from rolling down the street, to having people roll past their floats in a parking lot. O’Laire said, “I just want to keep the spirit of Mardi Gras alive, you know what I mean. It’s been a rough year for everybody. This virus isn’t going away. Hopefully we’re going to get it calmed down soon, but we still want to keep the spirit of Mardi Gras alive for Saraland and all of Mobile.”

He and the rest of the krewe plan on passing out throws rain or shine. Here’s how it works: you’ll enter into the old K-Mart parking lot from Highway 43. From there, you’ll slowly drive through the parking lot.

Parade organizers told WKRG News 5, with Covid restrictions, they were not able to get the highway fully closed down. Saraland police will block off the highway in both directions starting at the police department and ending at the parking lot.

O’Laire said, “We’re going to do the best we can with traffic and again that’s why it’s so important that people that do come through do not try to stop their vehicles when we’re handing things out. You can go slow obviously, we don’t want you to go through at 60 miles an hour, but we can’t have them stopped and trying to, it’s just going to jam things up too much.”

The krewe will give out throws to the passenger side of the car. The parade runs from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM.

