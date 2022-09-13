Saraland, Ala. (WKRG) — A big crowd was on hand to congratulate Michelle Cooper on her Golden Apple Award.

Cooper teaches second grade and has been a special education teacher at Saraland Elementary for 14 years. She’s celebrating 25 years in all as an educator.

Some of her students say she brightens their day. Axel Dubose, who is hearing impaired and now in third grade said, “Ms. Cooper–She got this award today because she helps me to read and she helps me to learn new language skills.”

Cloe Ledlow is now in fourth grade but remembers her second-grade teacher fondly. “I nominated her because she helped me learn when it was hard and she always put a smile on my face even though when I messed up.”

Our congratulations to Michelle Cooper and Saraland Elementary for a job well done.