Saraland Police investigating car damage across city

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Saraland Police Department says it is aware of incidents involving damage to windows of vehicles recently across different parts of the city.

In a post on Facebook, police said investigations are being conducted on incidents where police reports have been filed. The department says through the investigations, it’s located, identified, and spoken with everyone involved in one of the cases and that specific case is closed.

Police say the remaining cases will continue being investigated as leads become available.

