Saraland investigating first homicide in the city in 2020

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in his home late Monday night.

It happened around 10:15 Monday night on North Aba Drive in Saraland.

News 5 has been asking for details on the first homicide the city is investigating all day Tuesday, Saraland police right now not releasing a lot of information.

News of the shooting moved around the neighborhood surrounding Aba Drive Tuesday afternoon.

“Nothing like this has ever happened on this street,” said Christian Clark.

Saraland police say they got a call about gunshots coming from inside a home on Aba Drive Monday night. When they got there, they found a man had been killed.

“I reckon you could say yeah it was shocking, but it just happens,” said Donald Gardner.

Police say he had been shot multiple times. One neighbor tells News 5 he heard about four to five gunshots.

“The victim was followed home, at least that’s what we were told. they were followed home and then shot,” said Clark.

Several neighbors tell News 5 the victim had not lived on the street very long.

Police have not released the name of the victim or his age.

“Everybody knows everybody, so we don’t bother nobody,” said Gardner.

Police have not yet released if they have someone in custody or a suspect in mind.

