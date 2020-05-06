Saraland High School to host modified graduation for the Class of 2020

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland City Schools have announced a plan to have a modified graduation for the Class of 2020. According to a release from the school’s principal and district superintendent, several groups of 20 graduates will walk across the stage in 30 minute increments. The overall ceremony will last around six hours. Students will be allowed to bring up to seven family members to the ceremony. To maintain proper social distancing, the school system says each student and their family will be guided in phases through the school halls to the Performing Arts Center.

Strict social distancing will be implemented to protect seniors and their family members.

Each graduate will be individually recognized and family members will be able to take videos and pictures. The ceremony will also be broadcast on Facebook. More than 270 seniors will graduate. The ceremony is scheduled for May 21st from 1:30 pm to 7:30 pm. Visitors and graduates will be directed on where to park.

Graduates will be able to pick up their cap and gown on May 7th from 9 am until noon. Students will not be able to leave their cars, rather their cap and gowns will be distributed through a drive-thru service.

