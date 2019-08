SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Mary Beth Ezell has died. The girl from Saraland was battling DIPG, an aggressive and rare form of brain cancer.

Her family posted the update on their Facebook page “Miracle for Mary Beth.” A post said, ” Mary Beth passed at 2:24 this morning. Surrounded by her family, Strong & Fighting until the end. We know she’s running free now, cartwheel after cartwheel down the streets of heaven!!! Please continue to keep the family in your prayers.“