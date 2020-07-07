Saraland City Schools release 2020-21 academic plan

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland City Schools released their registration information for the upcoming school year with COVID-19 protocols.
The overview states there will be two learning environments parents can select for their child. One that is ‘traditional on-campus’ classroom, or a ‘learn-at-home’ approach.
Students will not be required to wear masks during the school day but do have the option to bring one and wear it.
Saraland encourages parents to monitor students for symptoms common with COVID-19 when the school year starts. Those with a fever over 100 should not report to school.
For more information and fin registration forms, click here.
