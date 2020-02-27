Saraland City Schools issues statement on flooding

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Saraland Board of Education sent a memo to families impacted by flooding along Bayou Sara.

The statement, posted to Facebook on Wednesday, talks about accommodations being made to help students impacted by flooding.

It says, “Students who attend Saraland Elementary, Saraland Middle, and Saraland High School may walk home with written parental permission after being dropped off in the afternoon, if a note is provided to the bus driver. This required note must be signed by the parent and state their child has permission to walk home. We will relieve this mandate upon water receding to safe levels. No exceptions will be made.”

