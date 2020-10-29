Saraland City Schools cancels learn-at-home day Friday

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Because of damage caused by Hurricane Zeta and power outages, Saraland City Schools’ learn-at-home day for Friday, Oct. 30, is canceled. Students are not expected to log in or complete assignments. Instead, the school system urges parents and students to stay safe during clean-up efforts. Students will return to class on Monday, Nov. 2.

