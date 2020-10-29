Saraland City Schools cancels learn-at-home day Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Because of power outages at numerous intersections, dangling limbs and traffic lights and leaning or weakened trees, Mayor Sandy Stimpson has issued a general curfew order in the City of Mobile that will go into effect Thursday evening. The curfew order will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, and will end at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.

The curfew will not apply to members of law enforcement, first responders or regular employees of local industries traveling to and from their respective jobs. Stimpson said he is optimistic that power will be restored by tomorrow and this curfew will only last one night.