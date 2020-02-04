Santa Rosa Island Authority hosts Spring Break safety meeting

Top Stories

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa Island Authority will hold a meeting to discuss plans for the upcoming Spring Break season.

Law enforcement officials plan to address issues associated with Spring Break, including cracking down on underage drinking, public intoxication and blocked road ways.

A representative from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will be there to talk about how they plan to enforce regulations to make sure Pensacola Beach remains a family friendly spot.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 4th, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Beach Community Church on Pensacola Beach.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories