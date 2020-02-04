Santa Rosa Island Authority hosts Spring Break safety meeting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa Island Authority will hold a meeting to discuss plans for the upcoming Spring Break season.

Law enforcement officials plan to address issues associated with Spring Break, including cracking down on underage drinking, public intoxication and blocked road ways.

A representative from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will be there to talk about how they plan to enforce regulations to make sure Pensacola Beach remains a family friendly spot.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 4th, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Beach Community Church on Pensacola Beach.

LATEST STORIES: