Santa Rosa County voters have differing opinions on proposed sales tax

MILTON, Fla (WKRG) — Voters throughout Santa Rosa County are voting Tuesday on a sales tax increase that would generate $18 million dollars a year for the next ten years.
The money would go to things like road improvements, public safety, and parks
“I think these sales taxes once they get enacted, that’s what I think is the rush, try and get it in here like this,” one voter said. “Once it’s enacted I think it will stay in place. Things get more expensive with a sales tax,”
Resident Doug Whitefield says this will only benefit the county.
“We’ve had a lot of growth,” Whitfield said. “We need roads, we need better schools, we need all of that, we have not spent the money on any of that so far and we need to start.”
