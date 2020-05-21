Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office looking for ‘violent’ fugitive

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Anthony Ray Barnes, 27, is six feet tall and about 205 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

The sheriff’s office says Barnes is dangerous and could be armed.

If you know Barnes’ whereabouts, you are urged to call Santa Rosa County CrimeStoppers at 437-STOP (7867). You information is completely anonymous and could earn you up to $3,000. You can also report at tip online at SRCCS.com or on the P3 Mobile App.

