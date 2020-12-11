Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputy passes away

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own. Sergeant Clifton Ray Dykes passed away. No word on how he died.
Dykes served the SRCO for over 15 years.
