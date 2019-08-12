Santa Rosa County schools now back in session

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — It was the first day of school for about 30 schools and more than 28,000 students in Santa Rosa County Monday.

One of the district’s schools, Milton High School, welcomed back many students and new freshman.

The school’s principal, Tim Short, said he met with many freshmen who had first-day jitters, but he made sure to make them know they’re welcome and he’s there for them. Short took the time to direct many of them in the right direction Monday morning.

“The first day of school is a big day for lots of people — not just our returning students but our incoming freshman,” Short said. “We got to make a good first impression. That’s vital because these students here — our goal is put them in a position so that they’re successful for the rest of their lives.”

Milton student body president Nate Waters said he was also helping welcome freshman on Monday.

“Everyone is kind of nervous and all the freshman are trying to find their classes,” Waters said. “So if I see them and they look lost, I’ll try to help them.”

Short said it is his goal to make Milton an “A” school this year, after missing the mark last year by just one percentage point. A few years ago, Milton was just one point above being a “C” school,” he said, so it has made great progress.

“If we can raise that one percentage point, we get that acclaim that comes with being an A,” he said. “But we’re really proud of where we are.”

Short said the most important thing for educators, however, is putting a diploma in students hands.

“We’re going to give them every opportunity they can to earn that diploma because without it, it shut a lot of doors for them,” he said. “And if those doors are shut, it’s going to be shut for a long long time.”