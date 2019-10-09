Santa Rosa County deputies and dogs get Back The Blue award

Milton, Fla (WKRG)- Two deputies and their K9’s were presented with Back The Blue awards by the Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody earlier this morning. The award was for saving 3-year-old Aedric Hughes after he slipped out of his grandmother’s home last month.

Dogs Zinc, and Copper were given the awards. They were able to locate Aedric in under 30 minutes once they arrived on scene.

“Everyday law enforcement men and women across Florida and indeed law enforcement K9’s save lives and for this we will always be grateful,” Moody said.

Gina Lee is Aedric’s grandmother, she says she will be forever grateful for what deputies and the dogs have done.

“Thank you is an inadequate word to say for what these officers have done and how lucky we are to have this unit,” Lee said.

