Santa Rosa County cancels publicly-permitted events of 50 or more people

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The following is a press release from Santa Rosa County Emergency Management regarding the cancelling all publicly-permitted events in county facilities with anticipated participation of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks.:

Based upon CDC recommended mitigation activities and general guidance received from the governor; Santa Rosa County is cancelling all publicly-permitted events in county facilities with anticipated participation of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks. This action is taken out of an abundance of caution to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect vulnerable members of our community. This only applies to events that are permitted through the county and does not include schools, churches or other private events. The President has advised that social gatherings in groups of 10 or more should be avoided. Event organizers are encouraged to use their discretion and follow the directions of officials from the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine if event cancellations are necessary. This step will be reassessed in two weeks for continuation or to lift the cancellation of publicly-permitted events.

Santa Rosa County remains in the “None to Minimal” (monitoring and preparedness) phase of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Mitigation Strategy for Florida.

As noon today (Mon., Mar. 16), Santa Rosa County has had one case and no community spread.

Health information, including locations of cases (whether active or not), is protected under HIPAA privacy rule.

As part of the county’s pandemic plan, emergency dispatchers are screening callers for recent travel history and symptoms, and fire, law enforcement and EMS responders have appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).

