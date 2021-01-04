Santa Rosa County, Ascension to administer thousands of COVID-19 vaccines this week

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be able this week for those 65 years and older in Santa Rosa County.

At a press conference Monday, health and emergency management officials announced the Santa Rosa County Health Department will start administering vaccines to those 65 and older starting Tuesday.

Appointments will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The health department has an vaccine allotment able to vaccinate 2,800 residents.

You can call 850-983-4636 to schedule your appointment.

In addition, 1,000 vaccines will be able for those 65 and older at the Milton Community Center, 5629 Byrom St., on Wednesday. Another 1,000 vaccines will be available at Olive Baptist Church in Pensacola.

Officials described these events as “mass vaccinations.”

These vaccinations will be administered Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by health officials with Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital.

You can register for these vaccinations here.

Officials emphasized that residents must register for an appointment in all cases.

Those who receive the vaccine must receive the second COVID-19 vaccination 28 days after their appointment.

LATEST STORIES