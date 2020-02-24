Sanders would use wealth tax for universal child care, pre-K

Top Stories

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas, hosted by NBC News and MSNBC. (AP Photo/John Locher)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Bernie Sanders has joined fellow progressive Elizabeth Warren in proposing that a “wealth tax” can finance government-funded child care from infancy through age 3, then provide universal pre-kindergarten after that.

Fresh off his win in Nevada, the Vermont senator called the nation’s child care and early education “an international embarrassment” while unveiling a plan Monday he said would fix it. His proposal would provide a minimum of 10 hours of daily child care. Sanders previously proposed an annual wealth tax starting at 1% on households worth $32 million or more and increasing to 8% on fortunes of at least $10 billion. Warren’s signature wealth tax, which kicks in on fortunes worth $50-plus million and would also fund universal child care.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories