Samford, Tuskegee to partner for condensed law school program

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Samford University and Tuskegee University are joining in a partnership that will let students shave one year off the time needed to earn a law degree.

A joint announcement says undergraduate students will be able to earn a bachelor’s degree from Tuskegee and a law degree from Samford’s Cumberland School of Law in six years rather than seven under the new program. Samford is a Christian school located near Birmingham, and Tuskegee is a historically black school east of Montgomery. The partnership allows some coursework to apply for both a undergraduate and a graduate degree.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories