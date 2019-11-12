Salvation Army is in desperate need of winter items

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Salvation Army’s Area Command Center on Dauphin Street will open as an emergency cold weather shelter Tuesday night. They do this any time the temperature dips below 40 degrees.

The shelter manager tells News 5 they are in desperate need of donations, specifically winter items. They provide the people who come through their shelter with these warm items to have throughout the winter. The Salvation Army is looking for donations of winter coats, hats, gloves, scarves, and blankets.

You can drop off donations in Mobile at the Area Command Center (1009 Dauphin Street) or the Family Thrift Store (1216 Azalea Road). There is also a Family Thrift Store in Foley (2015 McKenzie Street).