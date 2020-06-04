Saints quarterback Drew Brees issues apology over controversial comments

(WKRG) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has issued an apology after sharing his thoughts over the ongoing protests across the country. Brees says his comments were insensitive and he missed the mark on the issues we are facing as a country. Brees posted the apology on his Instagram account.
You can read more about Brees’ earlier comments here.
