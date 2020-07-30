Saints address potential concerns that could arise during the 2020 season

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Saints head coach Sean Payton said preparing for games this season will be the same with or without fans in reference to opponents picking up on cadences.

“It already exists. When we play at home on a televised game it’s real easy anymore, because we added microphones for the networks in the center or the guard, so it’s pretty easy to pick up cadence from teams when they are playing at home. That won’t change and quite honestly it’ll be easier to pick up cadence I’m sure probably when they are playing on the road now, because the crowd noise won’t be present, so I don’t think that presents any new challenge,” said Payton.

Another question that comes into play this season, is whether or not teams should separate position groups in case of an entire quarterback room being infected with COVID-19.

