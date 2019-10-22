Sailfish piece of Pensacola Beach sign sells for $27,000 at auction

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The iconic Pensacola Beach sign now has new owners.

The Pensacola Beach sign, which was replaced in 2006, was recently replaced again due to deterioration. Parts of this sign, which has directed drivers on Highway 98 to the beach for more than a decade, were auctioned off Tuesday morning at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office substation on the beach.

The sailfish sign with the words “Pensacola Beach” written on it in lights went for $27,000 to Danny Sloan, who lives on Pensacola Beach. Sloan said he plans to keep it on the beach where he lives or use it for an upcoming business venture.

“I came because of curiosity because I just wanted to see what the sign would go for and I ended up buying it,” Sloan said.

The starburst sign that flashed Pensacola Beach in yellow and red lights for more than a decade went for $10,000. It will stay on the beach at an RV Park, according to owner Jim Reeves.

The other sailfish piece of the sign went for $7,250, and the arrow piece that advertised for motels and restaurants went for $1,500.

Escambia County spokeswoman Hana Frenette said the money collected from the signs purchased will go toward recouping the costs of building the new sign.