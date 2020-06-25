Saharan Dust heightening allergies, but shouldn’t effect COVID-19 cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you have noticed a haze in the air and your allergies out of wack, there is a reason behind both… The Saharan Dust.

This dust can make allergy suffers uncomfortable for a few days, but your risk for getting coronavirus remain the same. Those suffering say they could definitely feel the effects this morning

Aramando Vazquez said, “I woke up this morning my nose was just literally bleeding, so I could definitely feel it.” And another suffering, Shirley Bettis, said, “My eyes were blurry and watering and I was sneezing.”

It has been 50 years since this much Saharan dust has hit the U.S., so those feeling the effects is not surprising. With the poor air quality and dust rolling in comes those symptoms similar to COVID-19, but do you need to worry?

We reached out to Mobile County Health Department for that answer, and Dr. Rendi Murphree released to us the following statement: “Many symptoms of allergies, common colds, seasonal influenza, and other upper respiratory infections overlap with symptoms of COVID-19 disease. This may complicate diagnosis but fortunately, laboratory PCR tests for SARS-CoV-2 infection are widely available now which can assist physicians in ruling in/out the cause of illness.”

Statement on Saharan Dust symptoms from Dr. Rendi Murphree with MCHD.

So if those symptoms are prolonged past the Saharan Dust spread in our area or you get a fever, it may be a good idea to get tested. Also with those same symptoms comes a lot of the same suggestions for staying healthy like staying indoors if you can, take your regular allergy medicine and cover your face when outdoors.

The concentration of the dust is only going to increase, so tomorrow is expected to be the worst day and by the end of the weekend it should all be gone.

