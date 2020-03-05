Safety procedures enhanced at West Florida Hospital following coronavirus uptick

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — Officials with West Florida Hospital say enhanced safety procedures have been implemented in order to prepare for possible coronavirus impacts. This is in response to the recent surge in cases within the state of Florida. At this time, officials say West Florida Hospital has not had any patients test positive for the virus.

Enhanced safety procedures will include modifying points of entry to the hospital and a more comprehensive visitor check-in process. Starting this week, visitors and patients will be directed to use specific entrances for the check-in process.

West Florida Hospital wants the community to know it remains fully operational and the staff remains ready to serve all potential and current patients.

