Saenger Theatre temporarily closed due to mold

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Saenger Theatre in downtown Mobile is undergoing “unexpected” repairs after mold was found growing in the historic building.

“There is some mold in the Saenger and it is not toxic, just garden variety mold.” Jennifer Zoghby, City of Mobile

This City says they are working to fix the problem as soon as possible, and it was closed out of an abundance of caution. Mold was detected in the rotunda of the 1927 building, workers will be installing scaffolding in the next week.

For now, events at the Saenger have been moved to the Mobile Civic Center. The city says they will look at moving the October events on a case-by-case basis until the mold issue is resolved.

