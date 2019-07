PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Are you a nurse looking for a new job? Sacred Heart Hospital will hold a nurse job fair on Tuesday, July 30.

The job fair will be at Green Auditorium at Sacred Heart, 5151 N. Ninth Ave. in Pensacola. The hospital is looking for full-time, part-time, night-time nurses. A media release says employment offers could be made on the spot at the job fair.

Experienced registered nurses are encouraged to reserve their spot at the job fair here.