Saban tests negative once again, allowed to coach against Georgia

FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2020, file photo, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban leads his team as they march on campus, supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The mid-week news that Alabama coach Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19 added a challenging backdrop for the season’s first Top 5 matchup. Saban figures to be communicating his marching orders and input from home while offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is manning the show within the football building. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban has tested negative for the third consecutive time for COVID-19 Saturday and will be allowed on the sideline as the No. 2 Crimson Tide take on the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs.

NICK SABAN UPDATE: Alabama confirms that today's test was negative. Saban will coach tonight. — Chris Breece (@ChrisBreece) October 17, 2020

Here's the full statement from Alabama: pic.twitter.com/QJFYReH2Fy — Chris Breece (@ChrisBreece) October 17, 2020

The university said Saban remained asymptomatic since his initial positive test. He will be on the sidelines for one of the biggest games of the season.

After initially testing positive on Wednesday, Saban went into self-isolation and passed on-field duties to Offensive Coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

It was later revealed on Friday that Saban had additional testing on Thursday where he tested negative. The SEC protocol requires members of teams to have three consecutive negative tests, all 24 hours apart, in order to participate in the team’s next game.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. right here on CBS 42.

