Saban still asymptomatic, but not allowed to coach for Alabama-Georgia game

FILE – In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban leads his team to the field before an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Columbia, Mo. Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, four days before the Southeastern Conference’s biggest regular-season showdown. The second-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, and may be without their iconic 68-year-old coach. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File)

(AP) — Nick Saban won’t be allowed to coach No. 2 Alabama from home against third-ranked Georgia per SEC and NCAA guidelines.

The Southeastern Conference follows protocols set forth by the CDC for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19. Saban is self-isolating at home and according to an interpretation of NCAA rules coaches aren’t allowed to use technology to call in plays or communicate with the team during a game while in quarantine because of COVID-19.

The 68-year-old Saban remains asymptomatic after testing positive for COVID-19 and Alabama said in statement that he was evaluated by team doctor Jimmy Robinson Thursday “and is doing fine.” The school added Saban “is continuing to self-isolate and will remain in the SEC testing protocol while being evaluated daily.”

