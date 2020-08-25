Russian officials deny accusations involving attack on opposition leader

Alexei Navalny

FILE – In this file photo taken on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny takes part in a march in memory of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov in Moscow, Russia. As Russia’s most determined and durable opposition figure, Alexei Navalny has employed an astute understanding of social media and an accountant’s ability to wade through financial data, a knack for sardonic humor and fierce resolve in the face of repeated threats. Now, his family, friends and supporters have a new reason to worry. The 44-year-old opposition remained in grave condition in a Siberian hospital Friday more than a day after he became ill on a flight back to Moscow and fell into a coma. His allies suspect he drank poisoned tea before boarding the plane. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

MOSCOW (AP) – The Kremlin has rejected accusations of involvement in an alleged attack on Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny who is in a coma in a German hospital. The denial came a day after doctors said tests indicated that Navalny was poisoned. The politician’s allies alleges that the Kremlin is behind the illness of its most prominent critic, with some demanding an investigation into whether Russian President Vladimir Putin was involved. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday that “these accusations absolutely cannot be true and are rather an empty noise.” Peskov saw no grounds for launching a criminal investigation into Navalny’s condition.

