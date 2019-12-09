Russian banned from major sporting events for four years

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) – The Russian flag and national anthem have been banned from the Olympics and other major sports events for four years by the World Anti-Doping Agency. Russia’s hosting of world championships in Olympic sports also face being stripped after the WADA executive committee approved a full slate of recommended sanctions for tampering with a Moscow laboratory database. Russian athletes will be allowed to compete in major events only if they are not implicated in positive doping tests or their data was not manipulated.
